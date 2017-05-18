Sioux Falls Man Accused Of Threats Now Faces Federal Gun Charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man accused of livestreaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats outside an anti-Islam event last month is now facing a federal gun charge.

Ehab Jaber of Sioux Falls was indicted last week for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person after he was found in April in possession of five firearms while being a drug user. Court records don’t list an attorney for the 45-year-old Jaber.

Jaber also faces state charges of making terroristic threats and possessing meth. Authorities say he made the Facebook video after he was kicked out of an April 9 event called “Sabotaging America: Islam’s March Toward Supremacy.”

He was arrested again in April after testing positive for meth, a violation of his bond, and charged with felony ingestion of a controlled substance.