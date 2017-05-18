South Dakota Hospital Expansion Focuses On Mental Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City hospital plans to expand its emergency room over the next two years with the goal of providing better care for people suffering a mental health crisis in western South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports Rapid City Region CEO Paulette Davidson said Wednesday that the expansion will include eight “safe rooms” where people can be cared for while their mental crisis is de-escalated.

The announcement comes after the second meeting of the West River Behavioral Health Alliance, a group formed in March to address the lack of mental health services in the Black Hills area.

The addition of a mobile crisis-care unit was also discussed at the meeting. Davidson says the vehicle would be staffed by specialists who help de-escalate people in crisis and administer medication.