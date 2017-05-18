Trump Supporters Blame Leaks, Conspiracy For His Woes

WASHINGTON (AP) – To the White House and its supporters, the big story in Washington isn’t the investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. It’s about leakers working to undermine the president.

President Donald Trump and his backers are explaining the seemingly never-ending blitz of bad news rocking the White House by trying to turn attention to the anonymous sources disclosing embarrassing and damaging information.

It’s a familiar strategy to deflect the conversation away from bad news.

But the unprecedented scope and frequency of leaks afflicting the Trump White House is also leading some to see a coordinated “deep state” plot to undermine him.