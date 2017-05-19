4 Plead Guilty In South Dakota Tribal Embezzlement Case

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Four of six people charged in a tribal embezzlement case in South Dakota have pleaded guilty in federal court in Aberdeen.

Court documents show the case involves unlawful spending of over $81,000 from Big Coulee District, a political subdivision of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

The Aberdeen News reports that Carrie Godfrey, Gerald Heminger Jr. and Colette White pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit theft.

Godfrey’s plea agreement says she’ll pay over $31,000 in restitution to the tribe. Heminger and White will pay the tribe over $5,000 each.

Gerald German Jr. pleaded guilty to theft from a tribal organization. He agreed to pay nearly $17,000 to Big Coulee and $63,000 to the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate. The second payment is in connection to a separate case.

They’re scheduled for sentencing in August.