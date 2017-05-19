Adventures With Ahtra: Skydiving

LUVERNE, MINN.- Jumping out of a plane is just another day at the office for the professional skydivers at Skydive Adventures in Luverne, Minnesota.

Skydive Adventures has been operating as a non-profit organization to promote the sport of skydiving since the early 1960’s.

Though people like Jan Fodness, an instructor at Skydive Adventures, does it for the thrill, safety is always his top priority. The harness he wears during tandem skydives can hold up to 15,000 pounds. Fodness doesn’t seem phased by the danger. In fact, he’s done nearly 4,700 skydives. Over 1,000 of those have been tandem, meaning a student is attached to his harness.

Before getting on the plane that will take us up 10,000 feet, Fodness goes through what the skydive will be like and demonstrates the different positions to take during the changing altitudes.

“You know what we say about skydiving? Skydives are like snowflakes. And you know what we say about tandem skydiving? It’s like Russian Roulette. You never know what’s gonna happen when you pull the trigger,” says Fodness.

He says he’s only had to use his emergency parachute once during a tandem skydive. However, things don’t always go gracefully, especially when a student gets sick.

“We have a saying that you’re not a real tandem instructor until you’ve been barfed on at least once,” says Fodness.

Watch the video above to see how Ahtra did during her jump!

Skydive Adventures is offering a free “Learn to Skydive” class on Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m. The class is open to anyone 18 or older. A U.S. Parachute Association-certified instructor will teach the six-hour course, which will include all the basics for making a solo skydive. Students will learn about equipment, the aircraft they use, how to exit, what you’ll need to do in a free fall, how to open your parachute, emergency procedures and more.

To book a spot in the free class, contact Joe Negrete at 605-941-0603 or staticline@skydiveadventures.net.

Skydive Adventures is located one mile south of the 190 Luverne exit in Luverne, Minnesota. For more information on classes and pricing, click here.