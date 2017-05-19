Canaries Rally For Win at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY…For the second straight night the Canaries struggled in the first inning. This time the Explorers scored 3 times. But the Birds rallied this time scoring 5 straight runs and then holding on in the 9th inning for a 5-4 victory. Blake Schmit had a big 2-run single to get the offense going and slugger Chris Jacobs had 2 base hits as well. The same two teams play again Saturday

night at the Bird Cage in the Canaries home opener.