Former US Marshal Sentenced To 7 Years For Child Pornography

Photo courtesy of KVRR

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A former deputy U.S. marshal in North Dakota has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Thirty-year-old Michael Rivera, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty in January to receipt of images depicting the sexual exploitation of minors. The case was handled by the U.S. attorney’s office from South Dakota after North Dakota prosecutors opted to stay out of it.

Authorities say the images were found on Rivera’s computer as police were investigating state allegations he had recorded 19 women in store dressing rooms around Bismarck. Rivera was convicted in state court in February of misdemeanors including surreptitious intrusion and creating and attempting to create sexually expressive images.

U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson says Rivera must serve five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.