Mayor Huether Recommends Brad Goodroad For New Fire Rescue Chief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday, Mayor Mike Huether recommended interim Fire Rescue Chief Brad Goodroad to be Sioux Falls’ next Fire Chief.

Division Chief Goodroad has been serving as interim chief since Jim Sideras’ departure on May 2nd. Goodroad began his career with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in January 1994, serving as a Firefighter, Fire Apparatus Operator, Captain, Battalion Chief, Battalion Chief of Training, and Division Chief.

Goodroad has a Master of Science degree in administrative studies from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion. He also completed the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD, and is credentialed with the Chief Fire Officer designation.

“I was extremely confident about finding our new Fire Rescue Chief from within, and that has been reaffirmed in a big way. Our bench is a deep one!” says Mayor Mike Huether. “Division Chief Brad Goodroad is a proven leader, and I have no doubt he will take Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to an even higher level of performance as our new Chief.”

The Chief of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue position is appointed by the Mayor with advice and consent of the City Council. A panel of three City Directors and one citizen representative interviewed all eight internal applicants and selected three top candidates who were interviewed by the Mayor.

City Council is expected to discuss and vote on Goodroad’s appointment on June 6th.

“Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s mission is to save lives and protect property, and we do that better than 99 percent of all fire departments in the country. That standard of excellence and track record of reliable service is our continued commitment to this community, and I am so honored to lead this incredible team of men and women,” says Goodroad.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s ISO Class 1 designation and accreditation with the Center for Public Safety Excellence makes the department one of only 35 fire departments in the nation with both of these amazing achievements. This puts Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in the top 0.07 percent of all fire departments in the country.