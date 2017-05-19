Jacks Sweep Omaha on Senior Day

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State relievers combined to pitch nine shutout innings and the Jackrabbit offense took advantage of Omaha miscues to sweep a Summit League baseball doubleheader by scores of 7-2 and 6-4 Friday afternoon at Erv Huether Field.

With the two wins, the Jackrabbits ran their winning streak to eight games, ending the regular season with a 25-22 overall record and third-place mark of 18-12 in league play. Omaha ended its season with a 12-40 overall record and 9-19 ledger in The Summit League.

Game 1: South Dakota State 7, Omaha 2

The Jackrabbits spotted Omaha an early 2-0 lead before scoring the final seven runs over their last four trips to the plate.

Omaha plated single runs in each of the second and third innings against SDSU starter Ethan Kenkel. The Mavericks tallied four singles in the second inning to plate one run and added an unearned run on a double-play grounder in the third.

SDSU batted around in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four times with two outs to take the lead. Landon Badger led off with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch as the Mavericks were attempting to intentionally walk Luke Ringhofer. Matt Johnson lashed a single to left field to plate Skyler Wenninger with the tying run and Anthony Schneider followed two batters later with a single to center field that scored both Ringhofer and Johnson. Immediately after the play, both Omaha starter Payton Kinney and head coach Evan Porter were ejected for arguing.

Bryce Hanson entered in relief of Kenkel to start the sixth and held the Mavericks to one hit the rest of the way in earning his first career save. Hanson struck out five and walked four. Kenkel, meanwhile, improved to 4-0 in league play as he struck out four, walked one and surrendered six hits over the first five innings.

The Jackrabbits scored one run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth innings against the Omaha bullpen. Badger scored his second run of the game on a Maverick error in the sixth, while Josh Kunzmann and Newt Johnson tallied run-scoring singles in the other two frames. Newt Johnson was 3-for-4, while Tony Kjolsing added a pair of hits for the Jackrabbits, who out-hit Omaha, 11-7.

Ryan Cate led the Mavericks with two hits.

Game 2: South Dakota State 6, Omaha 4

SDSU took the lead on an error in the fifth inning and held off the Mavericks, 6-4, to complete series and season sweeps.

Omaha again drew first blood, scoring a run in the top of the first on a Riley Herold single, but the Jackrabbits countered with a four-run home half. Ringhofer doubled to the left-field corner to score Jake Thompson, and Kunzmann delivered a two-run single through the left side for a 3-1 Jackrabbit lead. Badger ended the first-inning scoring with a single to right field that scored Kunzmann, who stole second earlier in the at-bat.

The Mavericks took advantage of some shaky SDSU defense to tie the game at 4-all in the top of the second. Cole Thibodeau and Grant Suponchick drove in runs with singles, with the third Omaha run scoring on the second of two Jackrabbit errors.

The game remained deadlocked until the fifth, when Ringhofer drew a leadoff walk and later stole second. Facing reliever Corey Binger, Kunzmann rapped a hard-hit ball that was mishandled by the Maverick infield, allowing Ringhofer to score.

SDSU reliever Hunter Even had the first batter he faced in the top of the fifth reach on an error, but the freshman right-hander retired the next nine batters he faced to pick up the win. Even struck out three in his three-inning stint.

The Jackrabbits added an insurance run in the sixth as Philip Jacobson singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Kjolsing.

Quinn Reimers pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Chris Halbur entered in the ninth to nail down his ninth save of the season.

Jackrabbit starter Brett Mogen worked the first four innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Ringhofer and Jacobson each posted two of SDSU’s seven hits. Sam Palensky was 3-for-5 to pace the Mavericks’ 10-hit effort.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to play second-seeded North Dakota State in the opening round of the Summit League Baseball Championship Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Game time is tentatively set for noon at J.L. Johnson Stadium on the Oral Roberts University campus.

NOTES

* SDSU won the season series, 6-0

* The Jackrabbits swept all four Summit League series in which they opened with a win

* The SDSU bullpen allowed only one run and eight hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts in 14 innings over the course of the three-game series

* Kjolsing extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the doubleheader opener before going 0-for-3 in Game 2

* Wenninger had his career-best streak of reaching base safely in 16 consecutive games snapped in Game 2

* Halbur’s nine saves this season are tied for fourth-most by a Jackrabbit, while his 11 career saves are tied for fourth in program history with Bruce Mogen (1983-86)

* Halbur lowered his season earned run average to 0.65 in 20 appearances covering 27.2 innings

* SDSU’s eight-game winning streak is its longest since winning eight in a row in 2015 (April 8-17)

* The Jackrabbits ended the home season with an 11-5 record