‘New life’ Initiative To Recruit American Indian Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota State University is pursuing a new initiative to increase the number of students at the school from the nine tribal nations in South Dakota.

President Barry Dunn said Friday that the goal of the initiative, which is in its early stages, is to dramatically improve educational opportunities for American Indian students from South Dakota.

The Wokini Initiative, bearing a Lakota word that means “new life,” or “a new beginning,” is a top priority for Dunn, a Rosebud Sioux tribe member who took over as the school’s president about a year ago.

Dunn says the university aims to recruit high school students and tribal college graduates from tribes in the state and provide financial assistance to help them attend South Dakota State University in Brookings.