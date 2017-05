Patriots Dominate Day 2 at State Tennis

It was a great day Friday for Tom Krueger’s Lincoln Patriots. All 6 of his singles players advanced to title matches Saturday as they go after a 4th straight state title. Kaleb Dobbs will face Madison’s Kevin Shan in the #1 singles championship and it will be Sam Dobbs against O’Gorman’s Wil McDowell in the #2 singles. The Pats lead by nearly 100 points starting play on Saturday morning.