PM Lift Operator
Furniture Mart USA
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to join their Warehouse family. We are now accepting applications for a full-time PM Lift-Operator at our Sioux Falls, SD location!
Responsibilities:
•Operate a motorized lift machine.
•Pull transfer orders/customer orders from racks.
Schedule:
Monday – Friday 1:30 pm – 10:00 pm
This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!
EOE
Requirements:
•Must be able to lift furniture in excess of 100lbs. on a regular basis.
•Ability to run a picking machine from heights of up to 40 feet.
•Prior forklift or Bobcat experience (preferred).
•Upon job offer, must pass background check and drug test before starting work.
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers