PM Lift Operator

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to join their Warehouse family. We are now accepting applications for a full-time PM Lift-Operator at our Sioux Falls, SD location!

Responsibilities:

•Operate a motorized lift machine.

•Pull transfer orders/customer orders from racks.

Schedule:

Monday – Friday 1:30 pm – 10:00 pm

This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

EOE

Requirements:

•Must be able to lift furniture in excess of 100lbs. on a regular basis.

•Ability to run a picking machine from heights of up to 40 feet.

•Prior forklift or Bobcat experience (preferred).

•Upon job offer, must pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers