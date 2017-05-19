Project Stand Up Producing Results In First 12 Hours

PIERRE, S.D. – Project Stand Up was launched statewide yesterday and the anonymous drug tip line is already being utilized.

“In the first 12 hours we have had 38 text exchanges as a result of the launch of the anonymous drug tip line. Citizens are taking action to protect their communities and are further encouraged to text ‘drugs’ to 82557 if they have information on illegal drugs in their neighborhoods,” said Jackley.

Project Stand Up is a coordinated effort amongst law enforcement officials and Sanford Health statewide to standup to illegal drug use in South Dakota. Texting a tip is simple- just text ‘drugs’ to 82257. The tipster will be asked a series of questions for additional information. The level of involvement lies with the citizen, while always remaining anonymous.

Communities that wish to promote this project in their area are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office at 605-773-3215.