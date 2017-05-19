PT Warehouse Associate
Furniture Mart USA
Job Location:
Watertown, SD
Job Description:
Unclaimed Freight Furniture is seeking a Part-Time WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATE for our Watertown, SD location!
Ideal candidates will be customer-service focused, responsible, organized, friendly, and cooperative. They will have the ability to handle tough situations in a professional manner and will take direction well.
Responsibilities:
•Move displays on the showroom floor and to/from the warehouse
•Inspecting and assembling furniture
•Loading/unloading trucks and customer pick-ups
•Performing minor repair work
Schedule:
Tuesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm & Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.
This is a part-time position (12-15 hours per week). Enjoy our quality furniture at employee prices – just one of the many rewards of being part of our family!
Be More Than a Part of a Team, Be a Part of Our Family
Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Requirements:
•Position requires the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.
•Must be able to pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply in person at 17 W Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers