PT Warehouse Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Watertown, SD

Job Description:

Unclaimed Freight Furniture is seeking a Part-Time WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATE for our Watertown, SD location!

Ideal candidates will be customer-service focused, responsible, organized, friendly, and cooperative. They will have the ability to handle tough situations in a professional manner and will take direction well.

Responsibilities:

•Move displays on the showroom floor and to/from the warehouse

•Inspecting and assembling furniture

•Loading/unloading trucks and customer pick-ups

•Performing minor repair work

Schedule:

Tuesday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm & Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

This is a part-time position (12-15 hours per week). Enjoy our quality furniture at employee prices – just one of the many rewards of being part of our family!

Be More Than a Part of a Team, Be a Part of Our Family

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Requirements:

•Position requires the ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.

•Must be able to pass background check and drug test prior to starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 17 W Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201 or online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers