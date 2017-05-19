Rapid City Police Plan To Have Saturation Patrols

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Rapid City Police Department is set to participate in saturation patrols during the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” campaign.

The campaign runs Monday until June 4. The department plans to add officers during its standard shifts to help with traffic enforcement and address seatbelt and child restraint violations. Officers will also be looking for speed violations and impaired drivers.

Rapid City police made 973 DUI arrests in 2016.