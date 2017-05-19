Receptionist (Temporary)

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Put your energetic personality and excellent phone skills to work as a Receptionist for Furniture Mart USA! We are seeking candidates who enjoy assisting others, are organized, personable and reliable, and can multi-task and complete projects requiring great attention-to-detail.

Hours for the position are Monday-Friday (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) This is a temporary full-time position with the possibility of transitioning to a permanent position.

Position responsibilities include answering a multiple-line phone system and directing phone calls to the proper recipients, answering questions from visitors, processing all incoming & outgoing mail, and assisting the Accounting Department.

Enjoy full access to our onsite fitness center!

EOE

Requirements:

Must have a high level of proficiency with computers, phones, and other office equipment, particularly Microsoft Excel software.

Contact Information:

Apply in person at 140 E. Hinks Lane or online at TheFurnitureMart.com/careers