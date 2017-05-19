Scoreboard Friday, May 19th
Scoreboard Friday, May 19th
Scoreboard Friday, May 19th
American League
Twins vs. Royals
College Baseball
SDSU 7, Omaha 2
SDSU vs. Omaha
American Association
Canaries @ Explorers
Boys State Tennis
(After Singles Friday)
1st-Lincoln 480
2nd-RC Stevens 406
3rd-Washington 363
4th-O’Gorman 338
5th-Mitchell 318.5
Women’s Golf
NCAA Division II (3rd Round)
1st-Barry +57
2nd-Dallas Baptist +60
3rd-Indianapolis +63
8th-Augustana +98
Individual
28th-Kali Trautman +22
28th-Emily Israelson +22
40th-Sierra Langlie +25
Men’s Golf
NAIA (4th Round)
1st-Grand View +61
2nd-Cardinal Strich +66
3rd-Texas Wesleyan +69
13th-Northwestern +110