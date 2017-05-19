Scoreboard Friday, May 19th

Scoreboard Friday, May 19th
Mark Ovenden
American League

Twins vs. Royals

College Baseball

SDSU 7, Omaha 2

SDSU vs. Omaha

American Association

Canaries @ Explorers

Boys State Tennis

(After Singles Friday)

1st-Lincoln            480

2nd-RC Stevens   406

3rd-Washington   363

4th-O’Gorman      338

5th-Mitchell          318.5

Women’s Golf

NCAA Division II (3rd Round)

1st-Barry                    +57

2nd-Dallas Baptist   +60

3rd-Indianapolis       +63

8th-Augustana           +98

Individual

28th-Kali Trautman  +22

28th-Emily Israelson  +22

40th-Sierra Langlie    +25

Men’s Golf

NAIA (4th Round)

1st-Grand View            +61

2nd-Cardinal Strich    +66

3rd-Texas Wesleyan    +69

13th-Northwestern     +110

