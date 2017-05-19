Trump Attorney Didn’t Want Him To Sign Financial Disclosure

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s attorneys originally wanted him to submit an updated financial disclosure without certifying the information as true.

In correspondence with the Office of Government Ethics, attorney Sheri Dillon said she saw no need for Trump to sign his 2016 personal financial disclosure because he is filing voluntarily this year. But OGE director Walter Shaub said his office would only work with Dillon if she agreed to follow the typical process of having him certify the information as true. Such certifications are standard for the thousands of financial disclosure forms OGE processes each year.

The Associated Press obtained the letters under a Freedom of Information Act request.

In her letter to Shaub, Dillon says the president will “sign and file” documents shedding light on his 2016 financials by mid-June.