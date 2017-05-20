4-PEAT! Lincoln Boys Complete Historic State Tennis Tournament

Patriots Win Eight Of The Nine Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After winning three consecutive team championships, expectations were high for the Lincoln boy’s tennis team.

In the end they may have exceeded them.

The Patriots won all three doubles championships and five of the six singles championships to claim their fourth consecutive SDHSAA Boy’s State Tennis Team Title on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Lincoln is the fifth team to win eight of the nine championships, joining Rapid City Stevens and O’Gorman who have each done it twice. No team has ever swept every championship.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction! Team standings and champions are listed below.

H.S. Boy’s Tennis

State Tennis Championship

Team Standings

1. Lincoln (740)

2. RC Stevens (500)

3. Washington (453)

4. O’Gorman (413)

5. Mitchell (358)

Individual Champions

Singles

#1-Kaleb Dobbs (Lincoln) Defeats Kevin Shan (Madison) 6-3, 6-2

#2-Sam Dobbs (Lincoln) Defeats Wil McDowell (O’Gorman) 6-4, 6-0

#3-Aiden DeBoer (Lincoln) Defeats Michael Yousef (O’Gorman) 6-1, 6-4

#4-Arjun Choudhry (Lincoln) Defeats Ben Anderson (RC Stevens) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

#5-Graham Leonard (Lincoln) Defeats Jackson Ellis (RC Stevens) 6-3, 1-6, 10-3

#6-Dawson Segrist (RC Stevens) Defeats Rahul Girl (Lincoln) 6-1, 2-6, 10-6

Doubles

#1-Sam Dobbs/Kaleb Dobbs (Lincoln) Defeat Cade Damgaard/Wil McDowell 6-2, 6-1

#2-Aiden DeBoer/Arjun Choudhry (Lincoln) Defeat Reuter/Anderson (RC Stevens) 6-0, 6-2

#3-Graham Leonard/Akshay Choudhry (Lincoln) Defeat N. Gregg/E. Hays (Washington) 6-3, 6-3