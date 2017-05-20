Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda Wraps Up State Meet With Another Title

Junior Takes 800 Meter Run
Zach Borg
DES MOINES, IA–  Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda started and finished his week with a championship at the Iowa State Track & Field Meet.

After winning the 3200 meter run in record time of 9:15.30, the junior finished his meet on Saturday with an 800 meter run championship in a time of 1:55.  That helped his Central Lyon team finish with 43 points to earn third place in Class 1A.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights!

