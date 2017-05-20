Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda Wraps Up State Meet With Another Title

Junior Takes 800 Meter Run

DES MOINES, IA– Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda started and finished his week with a championship at the Iowa State Track & Field Meet.

After winning the 3200 meter run in record time of 9:15.30, the junior finished his meet on Saturday with an 800 meter run championship in a time of 1:55. That helped his Central Lyon team finish with 43 points to earn third place in Class 1A.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights!