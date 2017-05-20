Rounds, Noem Weigh in on Russia Investigation

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Kristi Noem weigh in on the current state of confusion

WASHINGTON, S.D.- It’s been a tumultuous week for Trump’s White House.

Allegations continue to swirl around president trump’s campaign involvement with Russia.

A week after president trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, another former FBI head, Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to take over the investigation.

“The acting attorney general made it very clear that there has been no evidence of collusion at this time. But he also said, let’s go follow all the leads, let’s go it correctly,” said Senator Mike Rounds.

“I’d like to see the truth come out. Really, honestly, when it comes to this discussion, we hear so much on the news, we’ve heard a lot of false information and I would like to see the truth come out. That’s really what the American people deserve,” said Representative Kristi Noem.

Former Director Comey has agreed to publicly testify about his role in the investigation. He will do so before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The date has not been set.