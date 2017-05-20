Scoreboard Saturday, May 20th

Scores for Sunday, May 20, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 20TH, 2017

MLB
Twins vs. Kansas City (Postponed)

American Association
Canaries vs. Sioux City (Postponed)

NPSL
Thunder vs. LC Aric FC (Postponed)

IFL
Storm 54, Cedar Rapids 20

H.S. Boy’s Tennis
State Tennis Championship
Team Standings
1.  Lincoln (740)

2.  RC Stevens (500)

3.  Washington (453)

4.  O’Gorman (413)

5.  Mitchell (358)

H.S. Baseball
Region 3A Tournament
Semifinals
Pierre 11, RC Central 0

RC Stevens 8, Sturgis 0

Championship
Pierre 9, RC Stevens 0

Women’s College Golf
NCAA Division 2 Championship
1.  Barry (1222)

2.  Dallas Baptist (1223)

T9.  Augustana (1273)

