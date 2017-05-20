Sioux Falls Boy Honored For Volunteering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D- Earlier this month, we introduced you to a Sioux Falls boy who was one of two people selected as South Dakota’s top youth volunteer.

Donnie Stoltz recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he was honored along with 100 other top youth volunteers from across the country.

Each received a thousand dollar award and a personal congratulation from Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.

The program was put on by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, that recognize young people for their volunteering service.

Donnie says he plans to continue serving and giving back to the community.

“It’s very important to me because it’s just really fun and I want to do this again in 2020,” says Donnie Stoltz.

Donnie says his next project is teaming up with EmBe for Camp ChangeMaker to encourage other kids to start a youth volunteer group.

He also says he plans to save some of the money he received, donate some to Simon Says Give, South Dakota Heartstrings and spend some of it.