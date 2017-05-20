Sioux Falls Celebrates Armed Forces Day

All over the country today, the men and women of our military were celebrated for their service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- All over the country today, the men and women of our military were celebrated for their service.

Men and women from all branches of the military celebrated Armed Forces Day at the Sioux Falls Air National Guard base.

Awards were presented to service men and women for outstanding military and community achievement.

The emcee of the event, Major General Robert T. Bray, served more than 40 years in the military.

He says the day allows him to honor the men and women he’s worked with during his career.

“For me, this is, once again, an opportunity for me to show my respect, show our respect, for what they do every day. Maintaining the security and peace that we all take for granted here in the United States of America, but also all across the world,” said Mg (Ret.) Robert t. Bray, Chair of S.F. Chamber of Commerce Military & Veterans Affairs Committee

It was also a special day for recruits such as Alyssa Fox.

The Marine Corps Recruit says it meant a lot to her to be able to make her oath of enlistment on Armed Forces Day.