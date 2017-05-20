Storm Stomp Cedar Rapids

Sioux Falls Defeats Titans 54-20 For 68th Straight Home Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It didn’t take long for the Sioux Falls Storm to get the ball rolling toward their 68th consecutive home win.

LaTavious Willis took the opening kickoff back 50 yards for a score against the Cedar Rapids Titans and the Storm never looked back, cruising to a 54-20 win over the Titans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

Rolandan Finch carried 13 times for 56 yards and ran in three touchdowns. Former South Dakota Coyote Eric Shufford hauled in three passes for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lorenzo Brown went 5-6 passing for 89 yards and three touchdowns while running for a touchdown on five carries and 18 yards.

The Storm host Wichita Falls, the lone team they’ve lost to on the season, next Saturday at 7.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!