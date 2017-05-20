Summit League Baseball Tournament Bracket

SDSU To Open Tournament Wednesday In Tulsa Against NDSU

ELMHURST, Ill. – Oral Roberts earned the top seed in the upcoming Summit League Baseball Championship for the 17th time in program history and third consecutive year.

The 2017 baseball tournament takes place from May 24-27, at J.L. Johnson Stadium on the campus of Oral Roberts University. This marks the 14th time in league history the tournament will be held in Tulsa.

Oral Roberts earned the No. 1 seed after securing its record 17th regular season title last weekend. The Golden Eagles finished the league season with a 25-4 (.862) record.

North Dakota State earned the No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, after collecting a 19-11 (.633) league mark. The Bison advanced to its sixth tournament since becoming eligible in 2009.

South Dakota State, 18-12 (.600) in Summit League play, advanced to its eighth tournament in school history. The Jackrabbits are looking to become the first No. 3 seed to win the tournament title and are riding a league-high eight-game win streak entering play.

Western Illinois returned to the tournament field after posting a 12-15 (.444) record in Summit League action. The Fighting Leathernecks are the fourth seed for the third time in their last four appearances.

No. 2 North Dakota State (29-23, 19-11 Summit) opens tournament play against No. 3 South Dakota State (25-22, 18-12 Summit) in game one on Wednesday, at Noon (CT). Top-seeded Oral Roberts (39-14, 25-4 Summit) battles No. 4 Western Illinois (18-30, 12-15 Summit) in Wednesday’s second game at 6 p.m. (CT).

The double elimination tournament continues with two games Thursday, one game Friday, and the championship game(s) taking place Saturday. The winner claims The Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, May 24

Noon – Game One: (2) North Dakota State vs. (3) South Dakota State

6 p.m. – Game Two: (1) Oral Roberts vs. (4) Western Illinois

Thursday, May 25

Noon – Game Three: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

6 p.m. – Game Four: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Friday, May 26

6 p.m. – Game Five: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. – Game Six: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

4:30 p.m. – Game Seven: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 *

Click here to view the bracket.