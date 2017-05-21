Author Looks To Help Readers Learn About Adulthood

"All the life secrets nobody bothered to tell you"

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An author who grew up in South Sioux City, Nebraska is helping those who just graduated, or have been in the working world for a bit, learn how to perfect adulthood.

Andy Boyle just released his book ‘Adulthood *for Beginners’ this May.

“The idea was, I wish I had a bunch of this advice when I was younger,” says Boyle.

The author says the book, that started out as a blog, was inspired by his own day-to-day working experiences.

Along with the job title ‘author’, Boyle has been a newspaper reporter, a web developer and more recently, a boss of a new media start-up.

So what’s one piece of advice he gives?

“Whenever you get the chance, use the restroom,” says Boyle. “Because you never know when you’re going to have that opportunity again. So if you have to go, go!”

On Sunday, Boyle held a book signing in Sioux Falls at an event called ‘REACH a READER’.

REACH put on the event, which is an organization aimed at teaching adults how to read.

Even though Boyle’s obvious audience would be young-adults, he says all generations can relate to his book.

“Many reviewers say that it’s a good book for high school graduates as well as college graduates, I just think it’s for anyone who is trying to find their way in the world,” says Boyle. “That includes adults, that includes parents or people trying to understand younger people. I think anyone can get something out of this book.”

For more information visit his website andyboyle.com .