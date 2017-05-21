Canaries Rally Past Sioux City For Walkoff Opening Day Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Canaries battled back from an early three run deficit on Sunday afternoon to defeat the Sioux City Explorers in extra innings by the final score of 6-5 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

For the third time in as many games, the Canaries found themselves trailing early. The X’s struck for two runs in the top of the 1st inning and added two more runs on a Nick Flair, two-run homer in the top of the 2nd to take a 4-1 lead.

It would stay that way until the bottom of the 4th inning when Mike Falsetti hit his first home run of the summer deep over the left-center field wall. It was a two run blast the brought the Birds back within a run at 4-3.

Sioux City answered back with a run in the top of the 5th inning, but the Canaries continued to battle. Burt Reynolds doubled off the left field wall to lead off the bottom of the 7th inning, and later scored on BJ Guinn RBI single to make it a 5-4 ball game.

The Canaries tied it up at 5-5 in the bottom of the 9th inning on a Ty Morrison RBI double that split the game in left-center field, scoring Chris Jacobs from first base. Jacobs sent the Birdcage into a frenzy in the bottom of the 10th inning with an RBI single that scored Burt Reynolds from second base to give the Birds their first walk-off win of the season.

Canaries’ relief pitcher Jose Ortega worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the 10th inning to set up the heroics for Jacobs and the Birds in the bottom of the frame. Ortega picked up his first win of the season and helped the Birds wrap up their first series win in 2017.

The Canaries continue their home stand on Monday night when they open up a three-game series against St. Paul Saints. Right-hander Troy Marks will make his first start of the season in the series opener.

The Canaries continue their home stand on Monday night when they open up a three-game series against St. Paul Saints. Right-hander Troy Marks will make his first start of the season in the series opener.