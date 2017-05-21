Chasing Improvement More Important Than Chasing Records To Gable Sieperda

Central Lyon Junior Has A Big Week At State Track

DES MOINES, IA — Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda broke a record at the Iowa State Track and Field meet that’s been around for nearly twice as long as he’s been alive.

The Junior nearly swept the distance races, winning the 800 yesterday and setting a state record in the 3200 on Thursday with a winning time of 9:30.15. That broke a mark that had held up since 1986.

It also helped the Lions to a third place finish in 1A which, among other things, is more important to Gable than any record