Jacks Show Fight In Bishop’s First Year

SDSU Enters Summit Tournament On Eight Game Win Streak

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Rob Bishop’s first year as head coach of the South Dakota State baseball program didn’t go exactly as planned.

Yet his Jackrabbits go into this week’s Summit League Tournament as the hottest team in it.

SDSU went 25-22 overall and 18-10 in the Summit during Bishop’s first season. This despite top pitchers Landon Busch and Ryan Froom missing most all of the season with injuries. Though they’ve suffered 12 losses by three runs or less, it’s built belief amongst the Jacks that they can play with any team they face. And State is showing it by playing their best baseball of the season during their eight game win streak.

The #3 seed Jackrabbits face #2 seed North Dakota State on Wednesday at noon in Tulsa to kick off the Summit League Tournament. Top seed and host Oral Roberts follows at six against Western Illinois. The double elimination tournament concludes Saturday.