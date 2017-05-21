Patriots Stake Claim As Greatest Tennis Team In State History

Lincoln Claims State Record 15th Team Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Yesterday Kaleb Dobbs told us that his Lincoln tennis team was the greatest in state history.

That’s saying quite a lot since the Patriot tennis program won it’s state leading 15th team championship.

Yet it’s kinda hard to argue with him.

The Patriots completed a perfect 23-0 season by easily winning their 4th straight team title scoring 740 points, more than 200 points better of runner up Stevens. None of their players dropped a set until the final day of competition When Lincoln became just the fifth team in state history to win eight of the nine singles and doubles titles. They were four points of a third set tiebreak shy of being the first team to ever sweep every championship match.

It’s possibly the greatest state tournament performance ever by a team that certainly has a good claim as the greatest tennis team in South Dakota history.