Ride and Rally For a Cure Over exceeds Last Year’s Goal

CROOKS, S.D.- Bikers and community members around the Sioux empire gathered for the second day of Ride and Rally for a cure in Crooks.

The rally is focused on helping children fighting cancer.

This is the fifth year the event has taken place. It’s put on by the Bellator Titans Motorcycle Club.

Over 50 vendors showcased their items; there was a car/bike show, a silent auction and kid friendly activities.

The group says the event is a chance to bring the community together and support a great cause.

So far they have exceeded the $36,000 dollar amount they raised last year.

They say rain or shine they will stay out until the event ends.

“We don’t quit, cancer doesn’t quit, the Bellator Titans will not quit. We are here to help these kids out, to help support “Camp Bring it On”. Camp Bring it On is a camp for kids with cancer, who get to go to this camp for a week to get to be able to be a kid again,” says Bellator Titans Vice President Bear.

All proceeds from the rally go to “Camp Bring it On”; the camp is sponsored by Sanford Children’s Hospital and helps children with cancer.

The group says their hope is to take the pressure and stress away from parents and help with the finances.

Their goal is to fund 63 kids going to the camp and be able to fund the whole thing as well.