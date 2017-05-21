South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department to Study Walleye in Lake Sharpe

The study will seek a better idea of how much the lake's walleyes move

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department will conduct a study of Lake Sharpe walleye.

The study will seek a better idea of how much the lake’s walleyes move and how big of an impact anglers have on them. The agency aims to tag about 4,000 Lake Sharpe walleye over the next four years.

Senior fisheries biologist Mark Fincel says the study is important because fishing pressure in the upper end of Lake Sharpe is a lot higher than in the lower end.

There’s concern that anglers are having a bigger impact on the lake due to its smaller size.

Five percent of the fish will have reward tags that offer $100 payouts for those who turn the fish in to the department.