USF Honors Holocaust Survivor at Commencement Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The University of Sioux Falls celebrated its largest-ever graduating class today.

481 total graduates and their families packed the Washington Pavilion, but that was not the only celebration that took place.

An Ohio native not only got to graduate but was able to also watch her longtime friend get honored with an honorary doctorate.

“I met her and said, we are going to be friends and I was very serious about it and we did,” says USF Graduate/Inge Auerbacher’s friend Correena Spangler.

It was a friendship that was formed between Inge Auerbacher and Correena Spangler when Correena was only 13-year-olds.

“We pretty much adopted each other, and now she’s my auntie Inge,” says Spangler.

Fast forward to Correena’s sophomore year at the University of Sioux Falls and Inge was still by her side and again her junior year and finally senior year, where the two, get to graduate together.

“Who else can say that, I’m graduating with a holocaust survivor and that’s pretty cool,” says Spangler with a smile on her face.

A survivor, who overcame tragedy, is how the friendship started and over the years it has blossomed into a motherly- daughter bond.

“It’s really very special and especially today, to sort of graduate together with my little girl, who has grown up, how great is that,” says Honorary Doctorate Recipient/Correena Spangler’s friend Inge Auerbacher.

Receiving her second honorary doctorate is something Inge says she treasures and is happy to share the moment with Correena.

She says she is also accepting the award in honor of the millions of children, lost in the holocaust.

“I accept the honor also for them, who should have been here today, also accepting honors,” says Auerbacher.

Inge and Correena, two friends, who first met over a tragedy, have both become advocates to be change makers.

My hope, my wish, and prayer is for every child to grow up in peace without hunger and prejudice,” says Auerbacher.

“We need to preserve their stories so that we know what happened, so we don’t repeat what happened,” says Spangler.

The two say they look forward to continuing their long lasting friendship.

Auerbacher and her parents spent three years in the Terezin concentration camp. Of the 15,000 children in the Terezin concentration camp, Auerbacher is among the one percent that survived.

She and her parents moved to New York in 1946.

She has been a chemist for 38 years, written six books and travels the world sharing her story.