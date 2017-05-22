11th Person Dead In Hennepin County From Carfentanil

Adel Toay
Share This:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An 11th person in Hennepin County, Minnesota has died after overdosing on the powerful opioid carfentanil.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 63-year-old man from Brooklyn Park died April 26 from a mix of carfentanil and trazadone. Like the other 10 people who have died since January, carfentanil wasn’t known to be a factor in his death until more testing was completed.

Routine drug and alcohol screenings don’t detect the drug, so samples have to be sent to a specialized lab.

The opioid is relatively new to Minnesota and is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 stronger than fentanyl. The drug is used as a tranquilizer for elephants or other large animals.

Authorities haven’t found the drug’s source or determined if any of the deaths are connected.

Related Post

Former Boss Charged With Murder In Shooting Death ...
Enbridge Pipeline Replacement Environmental Review...
CDC To Launch Awareness Campaign Warning Of Opioid...
Minnesota Lawmakers Consider Making Student Fees O...

You Might Also Like