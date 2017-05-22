2 Escaped, 2 Dead In Sisseton House Fire

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died in a house fire on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation in northeastern South Dakota.

Sisseton Fire Chief Jeff Pageler tells KWAT an adult and a child escaped from the burning home Sunday. And, after the fire was knocked down, two others were found upstairs.

They were taken to Coteau Des Praries Hospital in Sisseton where they were pronounced dead.

Pageler says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office. Sisseton is a community of about 2,500 in Roberts County.