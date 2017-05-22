RibFest Racking Up 20 Years Of Meat And Music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- RibFest is gearing up for its 20th anniversary with three days of barbecue and music from June 1-3 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

RibFest will kick off with “Throwback Thursday Night” on June 1 to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Admission that night is $5. Rick Huffman with the Denny Sanford Premiere Center says on Thursday people can see some of the more popular bands that originally performed at RibFest, like Kory and the Fireflies. There will also be a birthday song on Thursday dedicated to Chops, the RibFest mascot.

Saturday, June 3 is “Country Night” with Kip Moore set to headline.

Huffman says people can expect “great ribs, great music and great people watching.”

Admission on June 2 and 3 is $15 per person. Huffman says you can find coupons for $5 off admission at any Hy-Vee, Lewis Drug and Holiday Gas Station in Sioux Falls. Veterans get in free with one guest each day. There is also free admission starting at 4 p.m. each day. On Thursday and Friday guests can get a free lunch and side dish from vendors.

Some of the vendors at this year’s RibFest include Big Rig BBQ, Aussom Aussie Barbecue and Rasta Joe’s BBQ. For a full list of vendors, click here.

KidzFest will be on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. Phil Baker, a popular local kids performer will be there to help sing another birthday tribute to Chops.

To purchase tickets to RibFest, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.