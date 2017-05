Baby Born In Lewis Drug Parking Lot Named Lewis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A baby born in the parking lot of Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls is named Lewis.

According to their Facebook page, Lewis Drug plans to give baby Lewis a year’s supply of free diapers and a care package.

Baby Lewis is reportedly doing well. He was born in the parking lot of the Lewis Drug on 10th and Cliff in Sioux Falls Saturday night around 6:15.