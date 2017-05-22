Dog Attack Almost Kills Miniature Ponies

Now Yankton Area Woman Faces Death Threats

On April 25th,, it was a night of blood, gnashing teeth and fear at a farm just outside of Yankton. Lisa Brasel says two dogs went wild killing and injuring her animals. Brasel rushed to a pen where she two dogs killed 30 chickens and attacked 3 of her miniature ponies.

“I shot one of the dogs and the other ran off,” she said.

Once the threat was over reality set in and Lisa says her heart sank.

“At first I couldn’t find Oakley. I found him inside the shed. He was hiding in the corner and he was really bad, he was coated in blood, and his face was hanging off him and Haley’s nose was hanging off.”

Lisa says the only word she can think of to describe that night was a massacre. She knew she had to act fast to save Hailey, Oakley and Blessing

“They were in shock they were trying to lay down, and I knew if they laid down they were going to die.”

They rushed the horses to Carlson Veterinary Hospital in Sioux City.

“When we got to Sioux City he had the stall heaters going he had IV’s ready for them. He was all set for them. He saved their lives,” said Brasel.

The ponies are on the mend, but part of the nightmare continues, and a different kind of danger looms over Lisa and her ponies. She says she received death threats from 5 different people.

“They were upset that I killed one of their dogs, I would never have touched that dog if it wasn’t killing my animals.”

And it’s not as if Lisa isn’t schooled in when a dog can be a danger, or not, she’s actually an animal control officer for the city of Yankton.

“I deal with lots of different types of dogs but I know when dogs are pack hunting like those two that’s the most dangerous kind there is. You don’t mess with them.”

In fact Lisa is a dog lover, just ask Willow who was getting attention during our interview. Friend Tiffany Kyte says she has watched Lisa go the extra mile to find a home for an abandoned pit bull.

“She an awesome person, her heart is totally mush when it comes to animals,” said Kyte.

That heart was doubly mush about Oakley. This little guy has already seen enough tragedy in his life. He was rescued from the flooding in Louisiana. Some ponies didn’t make it that day, including his mother.

“He has to be saved from a flood to come to South Dakota to be attacked by dogs, said Brasel. “That is not the life I wanted for him, he is supposed to be at rest here. He has scars but we can handle scars, we are just glad he didn’t die.”

Brasel wants the owners of the dogs to pay for the vet bills. But because of the death threats she realizes that won’t happen. So, a go fund me page has been set up by some of her friends. The money will be used to pay the vet bills and the expenses she is still racking up as the ponies mend.

Here is a link to the go fund me page. https://www.gofundme.com/help-mini-horses-attacked-by-dogs