Explosion Outside Ariana Grande Concert Kills 19

Authorities treating the explosion as a terrorist incident

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Manchester police suspect a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside an arena where an Ariana Grande concert was being held.

British authorities confirm 19 people are dead, 50 injured and are treating the explosion as a terrorist incident. Initially police suspected there was a second device outside the arena, but after examining it bomb disposal experts said it was only clothing. The explosion occurred at the end of the concert and Grande was not injured, according to her representative.

Concertgoers fled in panic after the blast.