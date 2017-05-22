Four Candidates Vying For School Board Seat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One member’s time will be up on the Sioux Falls school board this summer.

Douglas Morrison’s term ends June 30th, and there are four people running to replace him.

At the Downtown Rotary today, the candidates tried to sway voters on why they’re the right person for the job.

Being up on a stage, answering questions about qualifications isn’t a new experience for Randy Dobberpuhl.

This is the second time he’s run for school board.

Dobberpuhl says he has an advantage– his wife works in the district.

He hopes to make changes by listening to what students, teachers, and administrators have to say.

“We get a dialogue going on a daily basis, the same time we do get to discuss the successes and how we have made a difference. Hopefully, everything we have done is going to be able to move the needle going forward,” says Dobberpuhl.

For Cynthia Mickelson, having her children attend schools in the district is what motivated her to make a difference.

She says it’s important for the school board to be proactive and not reactive.

“Staying ahead of the curb and knowing what the issues are going to be, going forward is very important. So that we aren’t responding to them, that we are already having a plan in place, so that we are making sure we are keeping the quality of the education yet meeting all the needs,” says Mickelson.

Candidate Carol Robinson is a former teacher.

She says being on the board is a chance for her to speak up, for all the educators who are changing students’ lives.

“School is very important to me and education is very important to me. I retired from the Post Office about a year ago; I have the time and opportunity to dedicate a lot of time for the school board,” says Robinson.

And for community member and former student Dimitrios Giliarmis, he’s hoping to give back to the teachers who impacted him and be an advocate for multicultural students and their families.

“We care about their kids as well; they just got here maybe from this another country. We want to see them succeed and we want them to do better,” says Giliarmis.

The election is on June 6th.

Voters can fill out absentee ballots until June 5th.

District officials say they expect a voter turnout of around five thousand, so they plan to hand count the votes.