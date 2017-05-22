GreatLIFE Adds Even More Perks To Their Memberships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – GreatLIFE announce today that their memberships are now GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness PLUS and GreatLIFE Fitness PLUS. This means more benefits to their memberships at no additional cost.

GreatLIFE recently added unlimited bowling for free at Suburban Lanes. Now, free unlimited movies will be offered at West Mall 7 Theatres everyday of the week. Management said members are now able to golf for free at Hidden Valley and Rocky Run on Mondays and Tuesdays. Members can also go to Sioux Falls Canaries home baseball games on Wednesday nights for free. GreatLIFE said the new perks add to their overall goals.

“To help families build stronger relationships through involvements with sports, fitness, and healthy lifestyles. Second one that’s really important is to have a positive impact on people’s lives, to make a difference,” said the Chairman/CEO of GreatLIFE, Thomas P. Walsh Sr.

GreatLIFE said they have added even more discounts and “freebies,” which can be found on their website at http://joingreatlife.com/member-benefits.