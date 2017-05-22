GreatLife Announces More Perks For Members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – GreatLife announced today that their memberships are now GreatLife Golf and Fitness Plus and GreatLife Fitness Plus.

This means more benefits to their memberships at no additional cost. GreatLife recently added unlimited bowling for free at Suburban Lanes an now free unlimited movies will be offered at West Mall 7 Theatres everyday of the week.

Management say members are also able to golf for free at Hidden Valley and Rocky Run on Mondays and Tuesdays. Members can also go to Sioux Falls Canaries home baseball games on Wednesday nights for free.

GreatLife says the new perks add to their overall goals.

“To help families build stronger relationships through involvements with sports, fitness, and healthy lifestyles. Second one that’s really important is to have a positive impact on people’s lives, to make a difference,” said Thomas Walsh Sr., Chairman/CEO of GreatLife.

GreatLife says they have added even more discounts and “freebies.”

Find out about all of their new benefits here: http://joingreatlife.com/memberships/