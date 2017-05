Masked Suspect Robs Sioux Falls Business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a robbery at a business near 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say a person in a mask went inside the business, displayed a weapon and demanded money. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

