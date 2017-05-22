Minnesota Lawmakers Back Fishing, Hunting, Park Fee Hikes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Fishing and hunting licenses, and state park, snowmobile and ATV fees would cost more under a bill the House and Senate passed late Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources sought higher fees to prevent its Game and Fish Fund from going into the red. The fund finances outdoors programs that hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans enjoy.

Resident adult angling licenses would increase from $22 to $25, and from $35 to $40 for a married couple. Nonresident angling licenses would rise from $40 to $46.

Resident adult deer licenses would increase from $30 to $34. Nonresident deer licenses would rise from $160 to $180.

The daily state park permit fee would increase from $5 to $7. The annual permit would rise from $25 to $35.