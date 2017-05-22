Pine Ridge Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Death Of Young Son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge man accused in the March 2015 death of his 1-year-old son has been ordered to spend a decade in prison.

Thirty-four-year-old James Shangreaux pleaded guilty in January to a reduced charge of felony child abuse and neglect. He was recently sentenced to 10 years behind bars to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities say Shangreaux’s son died after being severely beaten during a fight between the child’s mother, Emmy Rouillard, and her boyfriend, Robert Red Shirt. Rouillard was sentenced earlier to more than two years in prison and Red Shirt was sentenced to four years.