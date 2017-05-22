Police: Man Arrested For Pulling Up Beside Cars, Masturbating While Talking To Passengers

A Minnesota man was arrested in Sioux Falls after police say he pulled up to at least two cars in business parking lots and masturbated while talking to the passengers.

Thirty-year-old Cody Scholten of Steen, Minnesota is charged with three counts of indecent exposure, one of them involving a child. Police say both incidents took place on Saturday. They say a woman was waiting in the car of the Target parking lot on Louise Avenue with her 4-year-old son at around 11 a.m.

The woman told police that a man in a red Pontiac pulled up in a vehicle beside her, rolled down his window, and started talking to her. Police say she noticed that he was masturbating while they were talking, and called police.

Police say another woman reported a similar situation at the Taco Bell on west 41st Street about a half-hour later.

Officers found the Pontiac at around 1 p.m. Police say Scholten was arrested as a result of a traffic stop near 16th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Police believe there could be more victims. If you have any information on Scholten or the Pontiac, you’re urged to contact police or Crimstoppers at (605) 367-7007.