Roosevelt and Brandon Valley Rally to Win Region Titles

SIOUX FALLS and VALLEY SPRINGS… The Brandon Valley Lynx got great pitching Monday as they beat Washington 1-0 and then Harrisburg 5-2 in Region 1-A to advance to the State “A” Baseball Tournament. Roosevelt also beat O’Gorman 3-1 in Valley Springs to make the 2-A title game against Mitchell. The Kernels rolled into the title game with an 8-1 win over Yankton. And Elijah Pommer’s squeeze put them ahead of the unbeaten Riders 4-3 into the bottom of the 7th. But with one out and the bases loaded, Nick Hoekstra did what kids dream of doing…he ended the game with a dramatic walkoff grand slam. We’ll have highlights and reaction on KDLT Sports Tuesday. Both Roosevelt and Brandon Valley join Pierre in the State “A” field. The winner of Tuesday’s 4-A championship game between Brookings and Watertown will round out the field. That game was rained out in Brookings on Monday.