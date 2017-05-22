Saints March on Canaries at Bird Cage

SIOUX FALLS… The Canaries 2-game win streak came to an abrupt halt Monday night at Sioux Falls Stadium as the St. Paul Saints were 12-5 winners. Troy Marks was roughed up for 9 hits and 6 earned runs in his 5 innings pitched and the bullpen also gave up 6 runs. Chris Jacobs had 3 hits for the Birds and Blake Schmit and BJ Guinn 2 in the loss. The same two teams play again Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Bird Cage. The Canaries are now 2-2 for the season.