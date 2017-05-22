School To Resume As Normal After Social Media Threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Washington High School is to resume normal scheduled hours after a threat was posted on social media over the weekend.

The student responsible for the social media threat has been identified and interview by the Sioux Falls Police. Authorities believe the threat is no longer valid.

A sophomore at Washington High School says, “I didn’t hear much about it but it is really strange seeing admin and officers at every door.”

The school increased police and security on Monday morning.

A teacher at Washington told KDLT, “Steps were taken to ensure out safety and everything seems okay.”

One senior at Washington says they are relived the situation was handled quickly.

“It was definitely a surprise to hear the threat and a little nerve wracking. Knowing that Washington’s administration and Sioux Falls Police have taken up the issue right away has definitely provided a more calming presence at Washington, but there is still some tension through the halls. You never think it’s going to happen at your school until it’s too late so I am very glad that this issue has been resolved and I hope the student gets the help they need,” the senior says.

Parents were informed of the threat by the Sioux Falls School District. The following message was delivered early Monday morning:

“Good morning Washington High School families. In the last 24 hours, Sioux Falls Police and school district officials have been working together to investigate a threat against Washington which was shared on social media this weekend. Many individuals did exactly the right thing when they discovered this threat and called the police and school administration. The Sioux Falls Police Department worked quickly in conjunction with the Sioux Falls School District to identify the student who made the posting and have confirmed that student solely posted the comments. The school day will begin as normal and additional officers will be present at the school as an added precaution today for the benefit of those that may hear any additional rumors. The safety of our students and staff are our highest priority, which is why we take threats against schools very seriously. We will continue to work with police to ensure the safety of everyone at Washington High School and we thank you with partnering with us in this constant effort. This situation is a reminder of the phrase “See Something, Say Something” – report anything that appears suspicious. Thank you.”

Stay with KDLT News for updates on this developing story.