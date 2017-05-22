School To Resume As Normal After Social Media Threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Washington High School is to resume normal scheduled hours after a threat was posted on social media over the weekend.
The student responsible for the social media threat has been identified and interview by the Sioux Falls Police. Authorities believe the threat is no longer valid.
A sophomore at Washington High School says, “I didn’t hear much about it but it is really strange seeing admin and officers at every door.”
The school increased police and security on Monday morning.
A teacher at Washington told KDLT, “Steps were taken to ensure out safety and everything seems okay.”
One senior at Washington says they are relived the situation was handled quickly.
“It was definitely a surprise to hear the threat and a little nerve wracking. Knowing that Washington’s administration and Sioux Falls Police have taken up the issue right away has definitely provided a more calming presence at Washington, but there is still some tension through the halls. You never think it’s going to happen at your school until it’s too late so I am very glad that this issue has been resolved and I hope the student gets the help they need,” the senior says.
Parents were informed of the threat by the Sioux Falls School District. The following message was delivered early Monday morning: